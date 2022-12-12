Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said.

Some students had to shelter in place for roughly two hours as police searched the area. A viewer told ABC10 that their daughter sent a text around 10 a.m. saying there was a student threatening her building.

At the time, police hadn't verified the validity of the threat.

However, in the letter to students Monday, Bush said the suspect was arrested and is in custody. He said law enforcement did a thorough threat assessment and the district filed for a temporary restraining order against the person responsible.

"I recognize that the campus community has understandably been on edge for the past several weeks since the incident during Thanksgiving week. I am proud of our college's response, as well as the response of law enforcement and our district partners, to this scary and dynamic situation," said Bush.

