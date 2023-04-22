Man attempts to shoot down Tracy Police drone

40-year-old Thomas Herring was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a BB gun.

TRACY, Calif. — A reckless motorcycle driver attempted to shoot down a police drone while it was tracking him, the Tracy Police Department said.

According to police, Thomas Herring, 40 of Tracy, was driving his motorcycle recklessly in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive Sunday.

Officers were using a drone to track Herring down to his home when he allegedly began shooting a pellet gun at the drone. The drone's camera was rolling during the incident.

"As a reminder, in addition to being illegal to interfere with or attempt to damage an unmanned aerial vehicle in the air, doing so may cause it to crash, creating an unsafe situation for the community," the Tracy Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We have a zero-tolerance policy for reckless motorcycle riders and will continue to do all we can to keep the community safe."

Officers arrested Herring on suspicion of negligent discharge of a BB gun.

