A suspected car thief was arrested following a wild police chase and a brief foot pursuit in Vacaville, early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. According to police, an officer attempted to stop a Mercedes with paper plates near Marshall Road and Beelard Drive when the driver took off. The chase wound through residential streets until the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Cuong Ho, turned onto a dead-end street at Albany Court.

Cornered, Ho decided to ditch the moving vehicle and flee on foot. The driverless Mercedes careened into the bumper of a parked car, finally coming to a stop.

An officer kept chase with Ho and was able to corral him without further incident. Police later learned the Mercedes was reported stolen out of San Bruno.

Ho was arrested and booked into jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and obstructing an officer. An unidentified passenger in the stolen vehicle was released at the scene.

