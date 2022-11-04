Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman

Kirk Romanofsky was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and drug sales.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say.

20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.

Authorities have not said whether the woman knew she was purchasing fentanyl.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Romanofsky's arrest. He was found Oct. 13 in the 19800 block of Elliot Road in Lockeford and taken into custody without incident, deputies said in a Facebook post Friday.

Court records show Romanofsky was charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession or purchase for sale of narcotics or controlled substances.

Romanofsky, who was appointed a public defender, is booked at the San Joaquin County Jail and is expected to appear in court for bail review on Nov. 7.

