Suspected fentanyl was labeled as CBD candy in Sonora bust

Police found 59 grams of suspected fentanyl in a search

SONORA, Calif. — Sonora police found what they suspect to be fentanyl in packaging meant to deceive law enforcement and be attractive to kids.

The bust happened Feb. 15 around 5 p.m. when an officer was patrolling in the area of an AMPM along Pesce Way and saw a person wanted by the California Department of Corrections for evading parole.

The suspect, Jonathon Gavi, had a no-bail warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

During a search, police say they found 59 grams of suspected fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, a large canister of bear mace, a collapsible baton and other items associated with drug sales.

"We want all parents and people of our community to be aware that Fentanyl could be packed in ways that would not normally cross your mind as fentanyl. Please contact law enforcement immediately if you find any sort of packaging like this or similar," the Sonora Police Department said on Facebook.

Gavi was taken to the county jail in connection with the charges.

