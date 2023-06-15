Man accused of raping teen, trying to drive her off a cliff near Lake Tahoe

Deputies first found 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson after he crashed his car carrying a teenage passenger into a boulder and a tree on Mt. Rose Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls outside Lake Tahoe was arrested Tuesday after he was caught trying to drive off a cliff with one of his victims, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies first found 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson after he crashed his car carrying a teenage passenger into a boulder and a tree on Mt. Rose Highway.

He tried to leave the scene and was arrested on charges related to a struggle with deputies, while his passenger was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff's office says further investigation found Difoggio-Wasson allegedly raped his teenage passenger, and then tried to drive himself and his victim off a cliff to their deaths.

Detectives also suspect Difoggio-Wasson of sexually assaulting another person at his Incline Village home in December. He's also a person of interest in a Feb. 2023 date rape drug incident.

Difoggio-Wasson is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of attempted murder.

WATCH MORE: Pride flags burned at Sacramento County homes in suspected hate crime