EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 6:00 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious device on Highway 89.

According to the sheriff's office, they are with a number of agencies north of Vikingsholm on Highway 89.

Due to the suspicious device, the road has been closed. The closure has impacted Highway 89 from Bliss State Park to Sugar Pine State Park, according to Caltrans.

For current traffic conditions, view the Waze map below:

Original Story:

Highway 89 closed around 3:20 p.m. Friday due to police activity in the Emerald Bay area of El Dorado County.

The closure spans from Bliss State Park to Sugar Pine State Park, according to Caltrans. Drivers are currently being advised to take another route.

When ABC10 reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine if this was a federal matter, we were told that the incident is local.

A call to Gloria Sandoval with the California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed that the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

We have reached out the Sheriff's Office and are waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story.

For traffic conditions, view the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits