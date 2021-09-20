Suspicious package prompts evacuations at Mountain House High School

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office evacuated Mountain House High School because of a suspicious package reported Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, deputies urged people to stay away from the 1000 Block of S Central Parkway near Kinross Way. Authorities said they have evacuated the entire high school and and surrounding homes.
An investigation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is underway; the contents of the suspicious package have not been confirmed.
