Suspicious package prompts evacuations at Mountain House High School

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the suspicious packaged was found inside the school. Deputies have evacuated the school as the investigation continues.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office evacuated Mountain House High School because of a suspicious package reported Monday afternoon. 

In a Facebook post, deputies urged people to stay away from the 1000 Block of S Central Parkway near Kinross Way. Authorities said they have evacuated the entire high school and and surrounding homes.

An investigation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is underway; the contents of the suspicious package have not been confirmed. 

