Sutter County boy accused of shooting, killing another boy

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Yuba City Police Department is investigating after a boy was shot and killed Wednesday night.

According to a news release, the 911 call for a person shot at an apartment on Gray Avenue came in around 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Officers were told the alleged shooter ran away from the scene and they started searching surrounding neighborhoods.

The alleged shooter, also a minor, walked into the police department and turned himself in around 11:20 p.m.

He was booked into the Tri County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center on suspicion of murder, and the case is being turned over to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public. The weapon was found by investigators at the scene.

