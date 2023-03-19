Officials release identities of two bodies found on rural Sutter County road

The homicide victims were from Elk Grove and Yuba County, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

RIO OSO, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the two bodies found along a rural Sutter County road Friday evening. Investigators have classified the case as a double homicide.

Around 4:07 p.m. Friday, deputies found the body of Vicky Veovilayphone, 40 of Elk Grove, inside a blue Ford Explorer in the area of Kempton Road and Brewer Road in Rio Oso.

About 50 yards away from the car, deputies say they found the body of Derrick James Engelman, 40 of Yuba County.

The two had been shot, sheriff's office officials said.

Witnesses and those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 530-822-0210 or to e-mail Detective Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us.

In a statement, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes offered condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

“This is a tragic event," the statement said. "We will work diligently to obtain answers for our community."

