Bicyclist killed in Sutter County hit-and-run crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 59-year-old Loomis man was killed Saturday morning after a car crashed into him while riding his bike in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

The driver of the car, described as a 2007 to 2014 charcoal gray GMC Sierra or Yukon, allegedly drove away from the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on Bear River Drive west of Swetzer Road, the CHP says. The bicyclist was riding in the eastbound lane of Bear River Drive when the car hit him.

A nearby worker found the bicyclist laying in the road soon after the crash. The worker called 911 and medics took the victim to a hospital where he later died, according to the CHP.

Investigators believe the suspect's car has right front body damage including to the fog light and right mirror.

Witnesses and those who see the car are asked to call investigators at 530-645-6200.

