Kitten saved after being trapped in wall of Sutter County home for 5 days

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A young kitten is getting some love and attention after firefighters found it trapped in a Sutter County home.

Last week, firefighters with the Sutter County Fire Department responded to the home after getting a report of a kitten trapped under the caller's house.

However, after using a stethoscope, firefighters learned the kitten was actually trapped in a wall space next to the fireplace. The crew was able to free the kitten with minimal damage to the home.

Citing the homeowner, firefighters said the kitten had been trapped in the wall for at least five days and that the mother cat wasn't coming back.

"At last report the homeowner stated the kitten was doing extremely well and is receiving a lot of love and attention. We are proud to serve the residents of Sutter County," the fire department said on Facebook.

