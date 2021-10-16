Have you seen this man? | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing person

Gregory Gomes was last seen Oct. 16 when he left his home in Yuba City.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help looking for a missing man.

Deputies posted on Facebook Saturday they are looking for 60-year-old Gregory Gomes. He is described as having dementia and is considered at risk with the following characteristics:

Height: 5’07

Weight: 140lbs

Last seen wearing gray shorts, a white/orange 2 toned shirt, and blue shoes

SCSO said he was last seen when he left his residence located around Bogue Road in Yuba City at about 11:30 am on Oct. 16.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at (530)822-7307.