Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reducing some services amid job vacancies

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes says his agency is temporarily reducing services until staffing at the office increases.

Sheriff Barnes made the announcement via Facebook Wednesday. He says they currently have 17 vacancies and two employees seeking employment with higher paying departments.

As such, they have eliminated some specialty assignments and other assignments to areas like court security, homelessness, and investigations.

Although those adjustments have been made to aid in patrol responses, the sheriff’s office says there still may be delays to non-emergency calls.

“These reductions will be temporary and normal services will resume as staffing levels increase,” wrote Barnes.

He did say the sheriff’s office is sponsoring six recruits through the academy but isn't expecting them to be available for service until May 2023.

They’re now looking to recruit as many qualified people as possible, and they’ve requested the county administrator and Board of Supervisors for help with finding solutions.

