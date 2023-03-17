Sutter County shooting suspect arrested after 11-hour standoff

Deputies say it started around 3 a.m. when he allegedly shot at a man sitting in a car and missed.

LIVE OAK, Calif. — A Sutter County shooting suspect is now in custody after an 11-hour standoff.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 3 a.m. at the Maple Park apartment complex in Live Oak. They say 39-year-old Cuitlahuac Padilla walked up to a man sitting in his car, shot at him and missed.

The man called 911 and identified the shooter as Padilla, who deputies say went into one of the apartments by himself.

Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and set up a perimeter. Two schools, Live Oak Middle and Live Oak High, were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Special Enforcement Detail and Hostage Negotiation Team tried several ways of getting Padilla out of the apartment, including tear gas, flash bangs and negotiations. At some point, a fire started inside the apartment.

After several hours, deputies went into the apartment and arrested him. He was taken to the Sutter County jail and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Padilla will appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

