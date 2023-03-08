Sutter County deputies investigating after animals shot, killed with crossbow

The first case happened in May and left one calf dead and another injured. Then, in July, a female horse was shot in the head and killed.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Sutter County deputies are investigating a series of animal deaths caused by someone shooting them with a crossbow.

According to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the first known case happened on May 24.

Deputies say they were sent to a home near Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City for a report of a calf being shot with a crossbow. Another calf was found shot at the scene, except this one had fatal injuries. Two crossbow bolts were found at the scene.

Then, on July 25, deputies were called for a dead horse on South Butte Road. Investigators believe the mare was shot in the head by a crossbow, causing it to die immediately. No crossbow bolt was found at the scene.

Anyone with information in either case can call Det. Evans at 530-822-2210.

