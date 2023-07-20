Sutter woman arrested after man's fentanyl overdose death

Police say undercover agents contacted her and she agreed to sell them fentanyl.

SUTTER, Calif. — A Sutter woman is now in jail on suspicion of murder after a fentanyl overdose death earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Yuba City Police Department, 27-year-old Courtney Robinson was arrested Wednesday.

The investigation into Robinson began July 5 when police responded to a report of a dead man in the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City, later identified as 32-year-old Jesus Chavez.

Investigators found Chavez had taken a lethal dose of fentanyl, allegedly supplied by Robinson.

Police say undercover agents contacted Robinson, who agreed to sell them fentanyl. They met her in the 2500 block of Palm Street in Sutter and she was arrested.

Investigators say Robinson had 2.4 g of fentanyl on her at the time of her arrest. After she was arrested, she was booked on suspicion of murder and fentanyl sales.

