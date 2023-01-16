3 injured after SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen

Sacramento Metro Fire says the three people were sitting in a booth when the SUV crashed into the building.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into the Dairy Queen in Citrus Heights, Monday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the three injured needed to be taken to the hospital.

The fire department says all three people were sitting in a booth when the SUV crashed into the restaurant.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the driver to crash into the building. The walls are in the process of being boarded up.