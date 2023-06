The crash happened at the intersection of Butano Drive and Watt Avenue in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An SUV crashed into a semi-truck in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Butano Drive and Watt Avenue. A tow truck pulled the car out from underneath the truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital and according to California Highway Patrol, broke their arm.