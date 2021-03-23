'A great colleague': Woman killed in King Soopers shooting remembered as talented actress

Suzanne Fountain, 59, is being remembered as an active and beloved member of the community theatre scenes in Boulder and Denver.

BOULDER, Colo — Suzanne Fountain, one of 10 people killed in a mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on Monday, is remembered by Boulder's and Denver's theater community as an incredible actress.

In a Facebook post, Brian Miller wrote that he got to know Fountain while working on “Wit," a play performed at the Nomad Theatre in Boulder in May 1982.

Tom Rowan, who now lives in New York, found out about Fountain’s death over a Denver Theatre Facebook group.

“I was scrolling through the names, and didn’t think I’d come across someone I knew,” Rowan said. “I was shocked.”

Rowan attended Boulder High School and was in a play with Fountain. They starred in Winnie-the-Pooh at the Arvada Center in 1987.

“I was Rabbit, she was Piglet, and was adorable in it," Rowan recalled "She was a great colleague."

We are heartbroken by the senseless violence in Boulder yesterday. We were especially saddened to learn of the death of Suzanne Fountain, an actress who appeared with our own DCPA Theatre Company. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/hFnizDtHmn — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) (@DenverCenter) March 23, 2021

The Denver Center Theatre Company said that Fountain also performed with them for two seasons, from 1990 to 1992.

The company said Fountain's credits included the following roles:

Major Daughter in Back to the Blanket

Party Guest in Miss Julie

Chambermaid in Uncertainty

Mary Breen in Dougherty's Cause

Woman 1 in Sirens

Two of the people killed in Monday afternoon's shooting were King Soopers employees. Another worked in Colorado’s fashion industry and had dreams of one day setting up her own boutique.

Another victim was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first to run into the supermarket after shots were fired.

The 51-year-old leaves behind a wife and seven children. In 2013, he made news for saving ducklings from a ditch.

