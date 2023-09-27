Remains of Suzanne Morphew found in Saguache County

Morphew, 49, went missing in May 2020 from her home near Salida.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have found the remains of a woman from Chaffee County who went missing in May 2020.

CBI said the remains of Suzanne Morphew, 49, were located during a search on Friday in the area of Moffat in Saguache County.

The El Paso County coroner confirmed the identity of the remains on Wednesday.

CBI said investigators were searching the Moffat area on an unrelated investigation when the remains were discovered.

No arrests have been made since the remains were found, CBI said.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a news release. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

"I think it's great they found her remains, and now people can finally get a sense of relief that now we can move forward... to find the justice she deserves now," said Tisha Leewaye, a friend of Morphew's who also helped organize search parties for her around Salida.

"The FBI, CBI, the Sheriff's Department has always said, you know, we need her body to finish this case out. So my thing is, you've got her body, let's finish this case."



Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested in her death and charged with first-degree murder in May 2021 even though she remained missing.

In April 2022, Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama granted a motion filed by prosecutors that asked to dismiss the case just as he was about to go on trial.

District Attorney Linda Stanley filed the motion that asked Lama to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again at a later date.

Prosecutors said in that motion that they and law enforcement believed they were "close to the discovery" of Suzanne's body, but said they wouldn't be able to complete searches ahead of the scheduled trial date due to weather and snowpack.

According to the motion, they were focused on a "remote and mountainous" region near the Morphew residence that was covered in five feet of snow.

Prosecutors said if Suzanne's body were to be located, examination of it could provide evidence to potentially implicate or rule out Barry, who released the following statement through his attorney after CBI announced that Suzanne's remains were found:

Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased. They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking.

Neither the DA nor the authorities notified Mallory and Macy Morphew about the recovery of their mom.

From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong. We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphew’s like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s killing.

Barry Morphew filed a civil rights lawsuit in May of this year against Chaffee County, prosecutors, CBI employees and FBI employees asking for $15 million in damages.

It claims the defendants engaged in actions including malicious prosecution and unlawful detention, fabrication of evidence, conspiracy, unlawful retention of property, reckless investigation and failure to supervise and train.

"As result of the Defendants’ conduct Barry was charged, arrested, and prosecuted, and his property seized, for a crime he did not commit," the lawsuit says. "As result of the Defendants’ conduct Barry spent five months in jail, approximately six more months wearing a GPS ankle monitor with severe restrictions on his movement, and almost a year defending against the criminal charges. To this date, Barry’s property remains in the CCSD’s possession."

The lawsuit alleges Barry's name and reputation have been "irreparably tarnished in Colorado and all around the country."

The lawsuit also says Barry suffered "loss of familial association with his two daughters," and "great economic losses" including "the loss of his home, business, savings and much more."

Previously, a series of complaints filed against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley prompted an office in the Colorado Supreme Court to look into allegations of misconduct.

