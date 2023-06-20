Swimmer goes missing at Lake Don Pedro

The man was reported missing on June 16.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The search is still on for a missing swimmer in Lake Don Pedro.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office began their search after getting the report around 12:30 p.m. on June 16 near South Bay and Rogers Creek.

Deputies have called on resources from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, Alameda County Sheriff's Office and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Those resources include a remotely operated vehicle, a drone, a deep dive sonar device and a K9 from a search and rescue team.

As of Tuesday, the man is still missing.

