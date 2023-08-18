'They're very scared': Stockton taco truck workers robbed at gunpoint

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the armed robbery and searching for the robbers

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is searching for robbers accused of holding two north Stockton taco truck employees at gunpoint Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. inside La Baja Birrieria Tijuana in the 1100 block of Hammer Lane. According to the taco truck's owner, the robbers damaged two cell phones and a card reader before getting away with more than $1,000 in cash and an employee's necklace.

"They're very scared," said business owner Claudia Ruiz. "They're scared that (the robbers) are going to come back and do something to them, because they were actually watching them working and everything, and they told them, 'If you call the cops or if you guys do something, I'm going to start shooting.'"

Luckily, the robbers did not start shooting and no injuries were reported.

Ruiz says the truck has never been hit with robberies in the four months it's been open there... until now. The frightening late-night violence now has Ruiz and her employees questioning their safety.

"Our cameras I think are really good. They caught the whole thing," said Ruiz. "You don't feel safe. You want to move to another place, but since right now, the city is not safe anywhere, you don't really know what to do."

Ruiz decided to close the truck early at 9 p.m. in light of the robbery. She is also asking people with information on the robbers to call the police.

"We're going to try to close a little bit early because we don't want to risk them again," said Ruiz. "I was really surprised my employees didn't get hurt."

