Tahoe City Save Mart closing after more than 50 years in same location

A company representative says the location's property owner decided not to renew a lease with the store.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe City Save Mart is set to close Oct. 18 after the location's property owner decided not to renew a lease with the store, according to a company representative.

The Save Mart at 100 River Rd. has been there for more than 50 years, and a company spokesperson says they are now exploring other nearby locations to regroup.

Associates at the soon to be closed store will be offered job opportunities at other Save Mart Companies stores.

"Despite our best efforts, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew our lease, forcing the store to vacate. We have proudly served the Tahoe City community for more than 50 years and are deeply disappointed in this decision," said Save Mart Companies Senior VP Donovan Ford.