A Lake Tahoe barge caught fire Wednesday night after a July Fourth fireworks display.

The fireworks were being set off from the deck of the barge as part of the "Lights on the Lake" show at South Tahoe.

Fire extinguished within six minutes and no injuries occurred

Marine 24, TDFPD new fire boat dowsed the fire and the crew deployed a boom around the barge to contain any possible contamination. pic.twitter.com/57QrGwlmjg — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) July 5, 2018

The fire was put out within six minutes and there were no injuries, according to a tweet from the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

