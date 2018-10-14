SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The 39th annual “Take Back the Night Rally and March” was held at the Native American Health Center at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The event’s aim is to bring awareness to all forms of violence, including sexual assault and gender-based violence. Activists, community leaders, performers, and sexual assault survivors were featured at the event.

“From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, from #MeToo to #TimesUp, the fight against gender-based violence and sexual assault is being highlighted in the media and has become the forefront of our conversations,” said Keyko Torres, a board member with the Sacramento Take Back the Night organization.

“With so many survivors coming forward and out of the shadows, Take Back the Night is very important, as it connects us to our local resources, provides a safe space, and says ‘We believe you. We believe survivors.’”

Survivors of violence shared their stories and offered words of encouragement.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence," said Anita Ross, an organizer of the event. "A part of my work, I’m an author, speaker, I empower women to love themselves.”

Imani Mitchell is with Sacramento’s Black Women United, an organization dedicated to the education, protection, and advancement of black women.

“It’s always important, in times like this, to always show up for each other," Mitchell said. "To show solidarity around issues like this.”

Thirty-five organizations will also take part in a resource fair at the event, which will be opened with a Miwok Blessing and speakers.

