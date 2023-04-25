Target replacing Raley's in South Lake Tahoe

This comes after Raley's permanently closed the location early following a roof collapse due to snow

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Target is set to replace the now-closed Raley's in South Lake Tahoe, according to Target Corporate's website.

The 63,000-square-foot building located at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard once occupied by Raley's permanently closed earlier than expected after the roof collapsed from snow loading in March.

A spokesperson for the store previously told ABC10 the lease for the location at Lake Tahoe Boulevard was expiring June 30. Raley’s says it negotiated with the landlord, but the two couldn’t reach a resolution.

This will be Lake Tahoe's only Target as the next closest Target store is located in Carson City at 910 Jacks Valley Road.

No opening date for the new Target has been announced. The Raley's on Emerald Bay Road is still open for business.

Watch more from ABC10: Water Wasted: Importance of the Sierra snowpack | To The Point