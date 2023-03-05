Have tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Santa Clara? Here's what you need to know

Taylor Swift is performing two sold-out shows Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, dubbed Swiftie Clara for the weekend.

SANTA CLARA, Calif — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Santa Clara this weekend. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Swift is performing sold-out shows Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Levi's Stadium is located at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, dubbed Swiftie Clara for the weekend.

The city also proclaimed Swift as the honorary mayor during her two-night stop. In other cities, fans have been known to show up even if they don't have tickets to hear Swift outside the stadium. The stadium released a statement ahead of the show saying fans without tickets will not be allowed to gather in parking areas or on the street.

HAIM and Gracie Abrams are the opening acts and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.

Parking

Levi's Stadium event parking passes are sold out through Ticketmaster, but may be available to find through third-party sites like StubHub.

There will be road closures on Tasman Drive beginning the morning of Friday, July 28, through the weekend. Find a map of the parking lots at Levi's Stadium below.

The Eras

Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show.

Fearless Speak Now Red 1989 Reputation Lover Folklore Evermore Midnights

What's allowed at the show?

Clear bag policy

Only clear bags not larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and small clutches 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed in the stadium. One-gallon clear plastic zip-lock bags are permitted. People with bags that are not allowed in can return their items to their car. There is no bag check available.

Permitted Items

Friendship bracelets (long story)

Blankets

Plastic water bottles (factory sealed, no alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Seat cushions

Protective face coverings

Hand sanitizers up to 12 ounces

Find more items HERE.

Prohibited Items

Alcoholic beverages

Confetti

Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs, battery packs/external phone chargers

Selfie Sticks

Signs, banners or poles

Find more items HERE.

