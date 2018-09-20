Being "teacher’s pet" comes with a lot of responsibility. For Pepper (who might more rightly be called a classroom pet) his daily activities include teaching about pet care and handling, being a soothing presence in a challenging, learning environment, and being very, very patient with small hands, eager to cuddle his soft fur.

Chinchillas have a reputation for being over-sensitive to environmental stress, but Pepper appears to be on the chill side for his species. With a careful introduction to the children, the good-natured rodent has proved a successful classroom pet.

And although Pepper works cheap (mainly food, housing and grooming) all that adorable chinchilla goodness comes with a price tag.And for that, Christina Di Stefano, a kindergarten teacher at Del Paso Heights Elementary, turns to crowdsourcing.

Di Stefano posted her project “It’s a Chinchilla!” on the education funding site DonorsChoose. She was not disappointed. This week, the project met its goal of $180, which will provide a good supply of gourmet chinchilla food, bedding, a hut hideout, and bathhouse.

Di Stefano has often used DonorsChoose over the years to help make her classroom inviting and engaging to the young minds in her charge.

The word on improving their classroom experiences through crowdsourcing is out in Sacramento, where teachers had about 300 projects submitted for donations this week.

The site was founded about 18 years ago by a Bronx high school teacher who wanted to supplement the books issued to his students. That teacher figured there must be a better way to fund supplies not provided by the school, other than paying out of his own pocket, according to news stories posted on the DonorsChoose site.

When DonorsChoose creator Charles Best describes his brainchild, he has characterized it as "GoFundMe for teachers", but it might be more accurate to describe GoFundMe or Kickstarter as "Donors Choose for everyone else."

For donor confidence, projects are vetted and fulfilled by DonorsChoose employees.

The Sacramento projects spanned a wide range of needs, from art supplies, books and technology needs, to snacks for children who don’t get enough to eat at home, or special seating. One Sacramento teacher even solicited for medical leeches to teach students about their history, which has been on-again off-again since medieval times.

Some of these needs might not, on the face of it, seem strictly educational, but the teachers explain in their pitches why they are needed for classroom success.

Isabella Di Ruocco, a teacher at Noralto School, recently posted a successful campaign to get her transitional kindergarten students rain boots.

“My students cannot learn in school if they are cold and miserable,” Di Ruocco said in her project pitch. “…It is nearly impossible for my students to stay focused in class and learn when they are wet and cold during a long school day. Many of my parents face economic hardship that makes buying rain boots impossible.”

Her project came in at $753, which includes 30 pairs of boots, sales tax, and processing and fulfillment fees. Districts welcome community support.

“We think it’s a good idea,” said Raj Rai, a spokeswoman for San Juan Unified School District.

San Juan USD teachers have the discretion to post the projects they find necessary, she said. The main requirement is they report funded projects to the district’s grant office.

Corporate sponsors also help fund some projects. In addition to classroom amenities, the site helps teachers provide meaningful extracurricular experiences.

Ms. Le, a teacher at Woodlake Elementary, is asking for funds to purchase supplies for a knitting project to create hats for cancer patients. Le conceived the philanthropic project after witnessing the generosity of her largely lower-income students in donating to a third-world charity, and by high interest in a knitting program she started last year. Her goal is to complete the hats by Christmas, with students hand-delivering them to meet the patients they are helping.

“I would like the students to see the impact they are making. With your help, we can make this happen,” she said in her project pitch.

