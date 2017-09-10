ABC10 is making a difference in our local community by partnering with My Sister’s House for the 15th annual ‘Run for a Safe Haven,’ a benefit to help women and children impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

All abilities are invited! This walk/run is family and pet friendly! Arrive in style because there is a costume contest for anyone interested in participating, little furry friends included. All you need is a pair of walking or running shoes and a passion to help others.

Join ABC10’s Keristen Holmes and Rob Carlmark Saturday, October 27th at William Land Park as they emcee this family and pet friendly event featuring a kids half-mile run, 5K walk/run followed by a light breakfast, food trucks, costume contest, entertainment and a family fun!

Sign up to join Keristen, Rob and TEAM ABC10 here!

You can find more information about My Sister's House at http://www.my-sisters-house.org/ and more information about the run at http://www.runforasafehaven.com/.

© 2018 KXTV