Latinx representation in theatre | Teatro Espejo presents Summer One-Act Festival in Sacramento

The Summer One-Act Festival runs Aug. 4-13 at the Wilkerson Theater in Sacramento

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Representation matters for Ike Torres. He grew up in Sacramento and found a spark for performing arts at a young age.

"That spark begins by seeing yourself in those positions and in those theaters," said Torres. "My aunt Patty was a playwright and she instilled art in me. So, when I saw her creating, directing and writing her plays and seeing them through... that stuck with me."

Torres works with other artists at Teatro Espejo. It's one of the longest existing Chicano and Latinx arts organizations in Northern California.

Teatro Espejo was founded in 1975 to create more opportunities for Chicano and Latinx people in theatre.

"Teatro Espejo means theatre of the mirrors," said Nicole C. Limón, founding president and board member at Teatro Espejo. "It's a reflection of our community. While we do everything through a Latinx and Chicano lens, it is really diverse in that we tell stories of what the world really looks like."

Teatro Espejo is presenting a Summer One-Act Festival at the Wilkerson Theatre in Sacramento. The festival started in 2018. This year, it comes with three plays highlighting the diversity of Latinx people.

GET MORE RACE & CULTURE FROM ABC10:

►Explore the Race & Culture home page

►Watch Race & Culture videos on YouTube

►Subscribe to the Race and Culture newsletter

"It's an opportunity for Teatro Espejo to showcase new plays and new emerging directors," said Limón. "We are sharing stories from the spectrum of Latinidad. We look different, we come in different sizes, shapes and colors. So, to see those stories reflected, not only on stage, but through the lens of Latino directors, designers, actors and producers. It's extremely important."

Torres is a producer and coordinator for the festival. He says more support is needed to help keep Teatro Espejo alive for generations to come.

"We love our supporters and the people that come to see us because we know that time is not going to ever be given back," said Torres. "But trust me, it is time well spent."

The Summer One-Act Festival runs Aug. 4-13 at the Wilkerson Theater in Sacramento. Tickets start at $10. For more information, including how to purchase tickets and show times, visit the Teatro Espejo website.

We want to hear from you!

The Race and Culture team's mission is to serve our diverse communities through authentic representation, community engagement and equitable reporting.