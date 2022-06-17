x
Bodies of two workers recovered after trench collapse in Minnesota

St. Paul fire officials said they were called to the area of West Pinehurst Avenue and Mount Curve Boulevard just after 2:40 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials say they've recovered the bodies of two workers who were killed after a trench collapsed Friday afternoon in St. Paul.

St. Paul Fire officials said they were called to the area of West Pinehurst Avenue and Mount Curve Boulevard just after 2:40 p.m. on a report that two people were trapped inside a trench they were working in at a construction site. As rescue efforts went on, officials said the mission shifted from a technical rescue to a recovery mission.

According to St. Paul Fire, the first victim was found just before 9:30 p.m. Friday and the second was found at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A family member told KARE 11 that Jeff Jeanette was one of the two people killed.

"I was in north Minneapolis and I got a call from his neighbor ... saying he was buried alive," said Jeanette's son, Joseph. "I was devastated. I came here, I seen all the lights, I destroyed my phone and I ran. I didn't know what else to do."

Officials first received calls about the collapse just before 3 p.m., one of which was from Flo Farnhum.

"This kid ran out of the debris over there and kept saying 'Can they breathe down there?' And I didn't know what he was talking about," said Farnhum, who was in her car nearby when she was flagged down by the frantic teen. "Then I realized someone was down there and I dialed 911."

