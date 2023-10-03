Teen accused of killing woman in Stockton

The 55-year-old victim was found in a van with gunshot wounds last Friday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man already in jail is now being accused of homicide after a deadly shooting in Stockton last week.

According to Stockton police, 18-year-old Marcellus Whitley was arrested Thursday for a March 3 shooting at 5th Street and South El Dorado Street.

Whitley was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The shooting happened early in the morning last Friday and investigators found the 55-year-old woman inside a van with gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.

Police have not said anything about a motive in the shooting.

