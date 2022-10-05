16-year-old injured after hit and run crash in Sutter Creek

According to police, a 40-year-old man from Shingle Springs was arrested after allegedly hitting the 16-year-old while he was crossing a street.

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A 16-year-old has been injured after a hit and run crash in the Amador County town of Sutter Creek Tuesday night, the Sutter Creek Police Department says.

Around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was crossing a roadway near Highway 49 and Valley View Way in Sutter Creek with another person, officers say. The teenager was then struck by a car and transported to a trauma center in Sacramento in "grave condition," according to a Facebook post by the Sutter Creek Police Department.

The driver of the car fled after the crash, police say, but was eventually found and identified by police as Matthew Galea, 40, of Shingle Springs. He was booked into Amador County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run resulting in death or injury.

Those with information on the case or who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call the Sutter Creek Police Department at 209-267-5646.

