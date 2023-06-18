Teen hurt in Galt shooting

Police called the shooting an isolated incident.

GALT, Calif. — An 18-year-old Sacramento man is recovering after police say he was shot in Galt Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to E Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets on reports that a person had been shot.

Officers found the 18-year-old at the scene with three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-by.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident, adding that there is no threat to the public. Witnesses or people with information can call investigators at 209-366-7000, option 1.

