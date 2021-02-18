Teen killed after being hit by car in Riverbank

Police are searching for a teenage witness who may have more information.

RIVERBANK, Calif. — Riverbank Police Services need the public's help finding a teenager who they believe witnessed a fatal crash Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from police, a teenager was riding a bike on Claribel Road around 2:30 a.m. when the teen was hit by a car.

Police say the teenage victim died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the vehicle called 9-1-1 and stayed with officers throughout the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash, according to police.

Officers say they believe another teenager witnessed the deadly crash and spoke with officials when they first arrived. However, the teen left as police were coordinating.

Riverbank Police Services asks anyone with information regarding the crash to call (209) 869-7162 and ask for Deputy McCulloch.

A high-speed chase that began in Ceres early Wednesday morning ended with a deadly crash and an arrest in Modesto, according to police officials.