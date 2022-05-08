Brownsville teen killed in Yuba County crash

A 23-year-old passenger was also hurt in the solo-car crash Friday night, officials with the CHP say.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman from Brownsville was killed in a solo-vehicle crash Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter Office said.

The crash happened Friday around 11:42 p.m. when CHP investigators say the teen allowed her Chevy trailblazer to leave Quincy La Porte Road east of New York Flat Road.

The left side of the woman's car hit an embankment causing major damage to the left side of the car, officials said.

The teenage driver of the car suffered fatal injuries and a 23-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

CHP officials say drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash and that the incident remains under investigation.

Those with information on the crash or who may have witnessed it are asked to call investigators at 530-674-5141.

