Teen riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Antelope

CHP says the teen was on the sidewalk before entering the road outside of a crosswalk and into the path of a Range Rover

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A teenager riding a scooter died Monday night after being hit by a car in Antelope.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened on Don Julio Boulevard at Poker Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

CHP says the victim, identified by the coroner’s office as a 14-year-old boy, was riding a scooter on the east side of Don Julio while the driver, a 50-year-old man from Antelope, was driving a Range Rover.

The teen went into the road outside of a crosswalk and into the path of the Range Rover. He was hit and taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

CHP says impairment doesn’t appear to be a cause of the crash.

