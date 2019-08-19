SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Jaulon “JJ” Clavo, a Grant High School student who was fatally shot in 2015 heading to his football game, is not expecting his killer to receive a tough sentence Monday afternoon due in large part because of a new California sentencing law.

Keymontae Lindsey was 15 years old when he started shooting at the car Clavo was driving. Now, at 19, and convicted on of first-degree murder, Lindsey could be facing a reduced sentence because of the recently enacted Senate Bill 1391, which bars minors under the age of 16 to be tried as adults in California.

“Monday is a day of closure for court. It's not a day of closure for emotions and feelings but it's a day of closure that I never have to be in court again for that matter,” Clavo’s mother Dr. Nicole Clavo recently told ABC10.

Earlier this month, Lindsey, 19, was found guilty on three charges: first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm and firing a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle. Lindsey's sentencing is expected to come down at 1:30 p.m. at the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Because Lindsey was only 15 when he killed Clavo, SB1391 would allow him to be free in four years at the age of 23. Lindsey has bounced around between adult and juvenile court mainly due to SB 1391, but Clavo’s mother has fought to have him tried as an adult and is calling on state officials to overturn the law.

Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet, who presided over the juvenile court trial, added a gang enhancement that could increase his punishment. Judge Sweet said evidence suggests a gang rivalry between the Del Paso Heights Bloods and the Strawberry Manor Bloods. Lindsey was active with the Strawberry Manor gang and was targeting Clavo's passenger, Malik Johnson.

Although Lindsey was aiming for Johnson, the judge said, the legal doctrine of transferred intent says it doesn't matter that he missed his target and killed Clavo instead. Judge Sweet said premeditation for Johnson's killing transfers over to Clavo.

