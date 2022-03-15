Galt teenager on life support after hit and run

Officers arrived on scene last night and found a woman lying on the westbound lane of Ayers Lane, east of Trellis Lane, bleeding from her head.

GALT, Calif. — A Galt teenager is on life support after law enforcement believe she was the victim of a hit and run.

According to a Facebook post from the Galt Police Department, around 11 p.m. Monday, March 14, officers from CHP - South Sacramento received a call about a woman lying in the roadway of Ayers Lane with possible injuries.

When Galt police officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl lying along the westbound lane of Ayers Lane, east of Trellis Lane. Officers said the girl was bleeding from her head. The Cosumnes Fire Department transported her to a local hospital.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was walking her dog when she was hit by a car. The woman is currently on life support.

CHP - South Sacramento did not release any information about the make, model or color of the car involved in the alleged hit and run.

The Galt Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Mark Fewel at (209) 366-7005.