2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove

Police say a 15-year-old led them on a short chase in a stolen Kia Saturday after they stopped another driver in a stolen Kia. The two teens are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m.

Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old driver. Police say the steering column had been tampered with, allowing the vehicle to be driven without a key.

Officers then saw a second white Kia drive by and saw the steering column had also been tampered with, so they stopped the 15-year-old driver after a short chase.

Both teens – who police say are related -- were taken into custody on suspicion of driving without a license, vehicle theft and evading police.

Thieves nationwide are targeting 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles in recent months due, in part, to the so-called ‘Kia Boyz’ challenge spreading on TikTok encouraging teens to steal the vehicles using a USB cord.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | Northern California storm watch: More wind and rain is on the way Sunday and Monday