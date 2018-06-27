WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - When Tyler Hughes got in an accident with his family's SxS - a vehicle between the size of an ATV and a mini SUV - it looked like the 13-year-old's devastating injury would have a lifelong impact.

Tyler was driving the SxS with two friends when it turned over, and the roll bar, an intended safety feature, landed on Tyler's left arm, severing it above the elbow.

It was a snowy day in January and heavy clothing helped lessen the damage. The big jacket Tyler was wearing reduced his blood loss. His mother Crystal Hughes tied her scarf around Tyler's arm, which prevented him from losing a life-threatening amount of blood.

“Tyler’s friends started screaming that he had broken his arm,” said Crystal. “I got to him as fast as I could and I knew this wasn’t just a broken arm. The lower part of his arm was too far away from his body.”

Tyler Hughes' left arm had to be reattached after a nasty accident

Crystal's quick-thinking included not letting Tyler know how bad it was to keep him calm. Little did they know Tyler's recovery was just beginning.

Tyler was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he underwent a nine-and-a-half hour surgery to reattach his arm.

Doctor Matthew Goldman said even though Tyler’s arm was crushed and mangled from the roll bar, the major nerve supply to the arm was still intact, which allowed Goldman’s team to successfully reconstruct the blood supply while the orthopedic surgeons fixed the broken bones.

Tyler, a rising high school freshman, has now undergone six surgeries as he tries to return to a normal life. He goes to physical therapy once a week and continues to regain feeling in his arm. He can now grip door handles and lightweight bags.

Doctors say it will be years before Tyler will know how much he can use his arm. Crystal said her and the family are staying positive.

“At this point, we are still uncertain as to what his long-term functional outcome will be," Goldman said. However, by all of our teams acting quickly, we were able to give him the potential to have a functional arm in the future.”

Crystal hopes others hear her son's story and learn the importance of stopping a bleed as soon as possible.

“I’ll never forget Dr. Goldman walking out and telling our family that not only had they saved my son’s life, they also were able to save his arm,” said Crystal. “They did it, it’s on there, and it’s working."

