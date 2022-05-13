The Coronado Del Sol High School alum started the band in 2007 with two other Tempe residents.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Valley music scene was rocked Thursday by the news that founding member and singer of the Tempe-based band Katastro was killed in a single-vehicle accident in California.

Andy Chaves, 32, and two friends were traveling along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California.

According to Newport Beach Police Department, multiple calls came into the Thursday morning around 12:45 a.m. after the car hit a curb and collided with construction equipment near McArthur Boulevard and PCH.

All three occupants in the car were killed in the crash. Three construction workers were also reportedly hurt in the accident and treated at a nearby hospital.

Chaves and his band were receiving notoriety in the music world, known for blending rock, funk and hip hop to create their unique sound. Coupled with Chaves’ ability to both rap and sing, the future was looking bright for the group.

Chaves, a Coronado Del Sol High School alum, started Katastro with fellow Tempe residents Andrew Straver and Tanner Riccio in 2007. Bassist Ryan Weddle soon joined the group and Katastro soon made a name for themselves in the Valley music scene.

During the Phoenix Suns NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Katastro was invited to perform at one of the team’s home game halftime shows.

“It’s dope because we’re from here,” Chaves told 12 Sports’ Lina Washington before the game. “We’ve been watching the Suns since we were kids. So, for them to invite us to a Finals game is incredible.”

The band released a statement on its Instagram account saying:

“We are completely devastated to have to announce the loss of our brother and singer Andy Chaves. Please respect the privacy of Andy’s family and the members of the band as we all begin to process this. Thank you for the love and support. Ryan, Tanner, Stravs.”

In an article on The Peir.org, Make Patti encourages fans to show the band their support.

“To the fans of Katastro: If you’re reading this, go stream the shit out of Katastro’s music right now! Put it on repeat. Go buy every single piece of merchandise available from the band's store — Show them this community is here to lift them up, to celebrate their music & the positive impact they’ve had on our lives the last 15+ years. Let’s wear Katastro merchandise to each and every show this year & show the band how far our love can reach.”

Katastro was scheduled for the Sunshine and Summertime Nights Tour featuring Iration and Atmosphere. The band was fresh off an April 30th concert held at Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheater.

There is no word yet on funeral or memorial services.

