Temperatures set to rise across Northern California after Hilary's trek through the state

Thursday will represent the peak of the minor heat event before another cooldown is expected this weekend

SACRAMENTO, California — California will return to a much more typical weather pattern for the rest of the week after Tropical Storm Hilary.

An extremely strong ridge of high pressure centered over the Midwest is the dominant weather feature for the United States now that Hilary is in the rear view.

In the coming days, the ridge will weaken and shift to the Southwestern U.S. Here in California, this equates to a warmup. However, the presence of a low pressure system off the coast of Oregon will keep the ridge axis further to the east, preventing an excessive heat event for Northern California.

Instead, a moderate warming trend is expected in the coming days. Tuesday’s temperatures will remain cooler than average due to low pressure still overhead, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 in Sacramento. It will remain relatively humid, along with patchy cloud cover and the threat of a few thunderstorms in the Sierra before drier, hotter air moves in Wednesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer for most of the valley. Valley high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and 60s and 70s can be expected in the Sierra.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Sacramento is forecast to reach 98 and most of the valley should remain below 100.

By Friday, temperatures will be in the low 90s and should be around average, in the low to mid 90s, by the time the weekend arrives.

The state will also enter a dry spell following widespread rain delivered by Hilary as it moved north across the state.

Here are the 36-Hour rainfall totals associated with remnants of tropical cyclone Hilary. Highest totals were in northern Shasta County. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6SEMeltM6d — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 22, 2023