1 dead, 4 injured after Tesla crashes into firetruck on 680

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — A Tesla driver was killed and five others were injured after crashing into a Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday.

Truck 1 from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was blocking lanes on Interstate 680 while working on another accident around 3:30 a.m., according to officials.

The Tesla's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and officials had to extricate a passenger. The passenger had major injuries and four firefighters were transported to the hospital.

Officials say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor and have not determined if the Tesla was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated at the time of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated and officials encourage anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on-scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023