AUSTIN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday announced that firefighters and support personnel from across Texas will be heading West to help battle the devastating blazes currently burning across Southern California.

Abbott said approximately 200 firefighters with 55 engines from departments across Texas, as well as teams from across the Texas Forest Service at Texas A&M, will begin deploying to California Monday morning.

“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing,” said Governor Abbott. “As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the State of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”

Lake Travis Firefighters reported that three of its team members would be traveling to California, along with an unspecified number of Kyle firefighters.

As of Sunday night, 31 people were confirmed dead due to wildfires across California along with thousands of home destroyed. The blazes in Northern California accounted for 29 of those deaths, making it tied for the deadliest wildfire in the state's recorded history.

