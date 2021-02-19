HOUSTON — The winter storm in Texas has left so many without power, running water and food across the state.
If you would like to help those trying to recover, here are several ways to contribute.
How to help Texas residents during the winter storm
Texas Relief Hub Launched
Today GoFundMe launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraisers created to help those who have been affected by the devastating winter storms across Texas.
The hub will be updated on a regular basis with new fundraisers that have been verified by the GoFundMe Trust & Safety team.
Find, share, and support individual fundraisers through the centralized hub here: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/texas-winter-storm
American Red Cross
You can donate to the American Red Cross in North Texas, Central and South Texas, and the Gulf Coast region of Texas.
Mutual Aid Fund
Mutual Aid Houston, Austin Mutual Aid, or Feed the People Dallas are three groups are working to provide housing, food, and other support systems to those in need.
Food Banks
Feeding Texas has a comprehensive list of food banks across the the Lone Star State.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is offering its facilities as respite centers for warmth, feeding, and shelter for those facing homelessness and for those in need.
Bread of Life
Beyonce is stepping up again to help Houstonians recover from a devastating and deadly winter storm.
The Houston native and her BeyGOOD Foundation are partnering with Bread of Life and Adidas to provide disaster relief. You can apply for help here.
Crowdsource Rescue
You can donate to Crowdsource Rescue, which has been activated to help those in Texas.
AirBnB’s Open Homes
Participate in AirBnB's "Open Homes" program by either opening up your spare space to those in need or by donating.