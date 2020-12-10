Texas woman drowns after falling off boat in Lake Tahoe

The sheriff's office said the woman was in a boat on Lake Tahoe when she accidentally fell off.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities say a woman who drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children in a lake straddling Northern California and Nevada has been identified as 30-year-old Daisy Rogers of El Paso, Texas.

The drowning happened just before 7 p.m. in South Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Rogers was in a boat on Lake Tahoe when she accidentally fell off.

Nevada authorities previously said a man on the boat tried to rescue her but failed, and was suffering from severe hypothermia.

The Coast Guard found Rogers around 9:19 p.m. and took her to the hospital. Despite efforts to save her life, she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Authorities say all six children found on the drifting boat were rescued.

The incident is under investigation, but officials said there is no evidence of foul play.