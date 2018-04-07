The messages are showing up in communities in Northern California’s Yolo and Napa counties; communities forced to face the now more than 82,000-acre County Fire that first sparked up on June 30.

Nearly 2,900 fire personnel will spend their Independence Day Holiday away from families as they battle the massive blaze.

Allegra Lopez, 25, stood with her 18-month-old daughter at her home just a few hundred yards from a burning hillside on July 4. Lopez, a resident of Rumsey, and her daughter spent part of their day outside painting a red, white, and blue sign which read “Thank you firefighters.”

“A huge thank you, you know,” Lopez said. “I just feel so much in my heart right now for what they’re doing.”

Extreme temperatures that soared past the 100-degree mark, high winds, and dry brush has allowed the fire to grow rapidly.

