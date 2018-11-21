The National Fire Protection Association has been advocating for more awareness on Thanksgiving cooking fires for years. Even though cooking, in general, is the leading cause of fires in the home, the increase in activity and the increase in meals being made make the risk more relevant during the holidays.

Even after years of bringing up the topic for awareness, the number is cooking fires on Thanksgiving is still about triple the average throughout the year. In 2016, the number of reported cooking fires was 1,570 for Thanksgiving alone, followed by Christmas (800) and Christmas Eve (760).

“One of the reasons… we think there’s that big spike is because it’s such a hectic holiday. You have people in your home. It’s easy to get distracted,” said Susan McKelvey, spokesperson for the NFPA.

Learn about ways you can stay safe this #Thanksgiving by visiting: https://t.co/Qbf5ljxXxL pic.twitter.com/xkWeyadZZR — Sparky the Fire Dog (@Sparky_Fire_Dog) November 21, 2018

Here’s what to be on watch for this Thanksgiving:

What causes Thanksgiving cooking fires?

Unattended cooking, check your food regularly:

Unattended cooking is a common contributor to cooking fires. It's a contributing cause to 33 percent of home fires related to cooking equipment. Cooking can be a routine activity for some people, but it's important to stay on top of what is going on in the kitchen.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Some types of cooking like frying and broiling required constant attention. Even dishes that are simmered, baked, and roasted should be checked regularly.

Don't leave what you're cooking unattended.

Keeping an eye on the stove top:

According to a 2018 NFPA report, the stove stop accounted for 63 percent of home fires involving cooking equipment. Despite not having an open flame, electric ranges have a high risk of cooking fires and losses than houses using gas ranges.

It’s recommended that people stay in the kitchen when they cook on the stovetop in order to keep an eye on their food.

Keep cooking materials away from the flames:

Abandoned or discarded material ranked second in cooking fire causes. Common scenarios include materials like wrappers, potholders, or clothing catching fire when they were left too close to the hot equipment.

About 2/3's of cooking fires were first ignited through things like fat, grease, and cooking oil.

Keep you area clear and clean

United States Fire Administration

How to avoid a holiday cooking fire

One way to reduce the risk of a cooking fire is to know where the potential hazards are. People are cooking more than they normally would in combination with having more people in the house.

Distractions can come about through someone knocking at the door, food waste, and kids roaming the house.

Here are some suggestions to help reduce cooking fire risk:

1. Assign tasks

One suggestion is to divide responsibilities. Assign someone to answering the door for guests and someone to watching the kids so the cook does not have to divert any attention from cooking.

“Even when I’ve had people for Thanksgiving, I assign someone different tasks. I have someone answer the door,” McKelvey said. “When we have little kids in the home, I make sure that someone else is in charge of keeping kids well away from the cooking area.

“It gives me a chance to be more focused on the cooking as opposed to feeling like I have to handle everything.”

2. Keep the area clear

A clean kitchen can translate to a safe kitchen for the holidays. Keep items like oven mitts, towels, or anything else could burn at least three feet away from the cooking area and turn pan handles away from the edge of the stove.

The same logic would apply to any spills that occur like with grease or fat that could burn.

Keep the area clean and clear of materials that could burn.

United States Fire Administration

“Just some of those basic kinds of steps can really go a long way toward having a safe Thanksgiving,” McKelvey said.

© 2018 KXTV